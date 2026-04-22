Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SSRM Earnings

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM - Free Report) TSE: SSO - Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

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Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Silver Standard Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial raised Silver Standard Resources from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised Silver Standard Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Silver Standard Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silver Standard Resources from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SSRM

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.11. Silver Standard Resources has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.23 million. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

Silver Standard Resources Inc NASDAQ: SSRM is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

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