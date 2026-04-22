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Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:CCA Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Cogeco Communications logo with Communication Services background
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Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will earn $8.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.11. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications' current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$75.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCA

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CCA stock opened at C$63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.76. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$60.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.57.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$693.56 million during the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.987 dividend. This represents a $3.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Cogeco Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future.

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