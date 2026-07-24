Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:FVI Earnings

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI - Free Report) NYSE: FSM - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines' current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines' FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI - Get Free Report) NYSE: FSM last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 31.11%.The firm had revenue of C$476.14 million during the quarter.

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Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.67. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$8.49 and a 1-year high of C$18.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.93 per share, with a total value of C$298,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,506,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,491,193.99. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,200. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d'Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

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