Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Price

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's target price points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.83.

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W.P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 661,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,917. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. W.P. Carey has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 73.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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