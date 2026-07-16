Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Price

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Scotiabank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

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Waste Management Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE WM traded up $9.79 on Thursday, hitting $242.59. 1,041,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,960. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $248.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Waste Management by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 289 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.1% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 887.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 701 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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