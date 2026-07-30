Scotiabank Predicts Higher Earnings for TFI International

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.83. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International's current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for TFI International's FY2027 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TFI International from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on TFI International from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on TFI International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TFI International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. TFI International has a one year low of $80.63 and a one year high of $167.69.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TFI International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in TFI International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,510 shares of the company's stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 104.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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