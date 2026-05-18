Scotiabank Predicts Murphy Oil's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $732.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MUR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.0%

Murphy Oil stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 71,129 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 259,455 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Murphy Oil by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,884 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $136,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,598,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,222,049.14. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.29%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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