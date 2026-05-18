Scotiabank Raises Earnings Estimates for Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients' current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients' FY2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

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Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.07. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $66.02. The company's fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,222,470.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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