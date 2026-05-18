Scotiabank Weighs in on Shell's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shell in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.55. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shell's current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Shell's FY2027 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $69.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 billion.

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SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Shell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shell from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $101.00 price target on Shell and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Shell from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Shell has a twelve month low of $65.38 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Shell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,216 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 13.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,346 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Shell by 452.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,296 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 60,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shell by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,630 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

About Shell

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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