Scott Bohn Sells 10,989 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) insider Scott Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,298,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,915. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,206,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Finally, CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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