Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.6583.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

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Key Stories Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive overall, with multiple firms issuing buy/overweight ratings and a recent median price target around $159, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside. Assessing Sea NYSE: SE Valuation After Recent Share Price Momentum And Growth Expectations

Analyst sentiment remains supportive overall, with multiple firms issuing buy/overweight ratings and a recent median price target around $159, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Social chatter ahead of Q1 results points to continued strength in Shopee traffic, projected 30% revenue growth for 2026, and a possible breakout from a longer downtrend if earnings confirm the growth story. Sea Limited Stock (SE) Opinions on Upcoming Q1 Earnings

SEA Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SEA stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. SEA has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEA

In other news, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $15,473,515.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 895,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,398,071.84. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,545,652 shares of company stock valued at $135,915,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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