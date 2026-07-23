Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.5364.

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Several research firms have commented on SE. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. SEA has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $2,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,480,600. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 420,800 shares of company stock worth $39,179,452 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in SEA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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