SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $928,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,680,000. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00.

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SEA Stock Up 1.0%

SE stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Report on SE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in SEA by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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