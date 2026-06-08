SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $872,100.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $872,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,500. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $894,700.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $878,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $863,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $881,100.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $886,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $946,100.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $867,800.00.

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SEA Stock Down 3.1%

SE stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,017. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of SEA by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of SEA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $86,880,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SEA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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