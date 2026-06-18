SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $915,700.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $915,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 70,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,409,900. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $894,700.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $878,500.00.

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SEA Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $90.94 on Thursday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of SEA by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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