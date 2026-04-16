SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Jingye Chen Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $71,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 224,800 shares in the company, valued at $19,982,472. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $68,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $68,592.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $66,384.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $66,128.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $65,496.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $64,088.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $64,776.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More.

Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More.

Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More.

Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More.

Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More.

Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO and other insider sales — COO Gang Ye executed multiple 10,000‑share sales and other insiders (Jingye Chen, Yanjun Wang) have repeatedly sold small tranches; the cluster of insider liquidations feeds a narrative of management monetization. SEC filing (COO): Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in SEA by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in SEA by 539.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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