SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $71,112.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $71,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,955,580. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $68,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $68,592.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $66,384.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $66,128.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $65,568.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $64,096.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $63,704.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $68,080.00.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

SEA Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of SE opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

Key SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More.

Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More.

Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More.

Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More.

Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More.

Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO and other insider sales — COO Gang Ye executed multiple 10,000‑share sales and other insiders (Jingye Chen, Yanjun Wang) have repeatedly sold small tranches; the cluster of insider liquidations feeds a narrative of management monetization. SEC filing (COO): Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in SEA by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $86,880,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here