SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 5.2% - Still a Buy?

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.04 and last traded at $114.7520. 855,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,955,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Stock Up 4.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $15,473,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 895,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,398,071.84. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 540,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,480,600. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,388,714 shares of company stock worth $124,423,029. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in SEA by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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