Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Down 6.7% - Here's Why

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5,564.23 and last traded at $5,443.85. 3,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,833.05.

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Seaboard Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5,360.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,717.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $262.99 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Seaboard's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 69 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

Further Reading

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