Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to post earnings of $0.5260 per share and revenue of $205.4940 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.47%.The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $250,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.36. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Forlenza sold 12,635 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,394,696.80. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $976,846. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 5,832,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 837,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,482,250 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $166,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $144,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,284,000 after buying an additional 95,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.8% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 55,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

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