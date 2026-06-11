Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $792.4583.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday.

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Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ STX opened at $815.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $124.63 and a fifty-two week high of $966.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $689.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total value of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,642,796,000 after acquiring an additional 442,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,343,683,000 after acquiring an additional 234,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after buying an additional 243,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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