Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William Mosley Sells 1,768 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,556,175.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,517 shares in the company, valued at $288,277,188.23. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock traded up $87.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,018.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,535. The business's fifty day moving average is $709.54 and its 200-day moving average is $477.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $127.61 and a 1-year high of $1,032.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted Seagate’s price target to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling confidence that HDD pricing and demand are strengthening. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted Seagate’s price target to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling confidence that HDD pricing and demand are strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Seagate and Western Digital should benefit from improving HDD demand, which supports the idea that storage supply is tightening just as AI-related data needs are rising. Article

Analysts said Seagate and Western Digital should benefit from improving HDD demand, which supports the idea that storage supply is tightening just as AI-related data needs are rising. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market notes highlighted Seagate as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with tighter memory and storage supply helping drive interest in STX alongside other memory names. Zacks

Multiple market notes highlighted Seagate as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with tighter memory and storage supply helping drive interest in STX alongside other memory names. Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s recent debt redemption removed about $150.7 million of exchangeable notes, improving the balance sheet and reducing leverage risk. Article

Seagate’s recent debt redemption removed about $150.7 million of exchangeable notes, improving the balance sheet and reducing leverage risk. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Seagate’s long-term performance and whether the stock can reach $1,000 in 2026 may keep investor attention high, but it is mostly sentiment-driven rather than a new fundamental catalyst. MSN

Commentary on Seagate’s long-term performance and whether the stock can reach $1,000 in 2026 may keep investor attention high, but it is mostly sentiment-driven rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech and AI stock strength, helped by a market rally and relief over Middle East developments, is also providing a favorable backdrop for STX. Article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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