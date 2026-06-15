Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Gianluca Romano Sells 903 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gianluca Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gianluca Romano sold 1,350 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.76, for a total transaction of $1,109,376.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36.

On Thursday, May 7th, Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $1,464,540.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Seagate Technology Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $87.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,018.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,535. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $709.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $127.61 and a 12 month high of $1,032.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted Seagate’s price target to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling confidence that HDD pricing and demand are strengthening. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted Seagate’s price target to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling confidence that HDD pricing and demand are strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Seagate and Western Digital should benefit from improving HDD demand, which supports the idea that storage supply is tightening just as AI-related data needs are rising. Article

Analysts said Seagate and Western Digital should benefit from improving HDD demand, which supports the idea that storage supply is tightening just as AI-related data needs are rising. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market notes highlighted Seagate as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with tighter memory and storage supply helping drive interest in STX alongside other memory names. Zacks

Multiple market notes highlighted Seagate as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with tighter memory and storage supply helping drive interest in STX alongside other memory names. Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s recent debt redemption removed about $150.7 million of exchangeable notes, improving the balance sheet and reducing leverage risk. Article

Seagate’s recent debt redemption removed about $150.7 million of exchangeable notes, improving the balance sheet and reducing leverage risk. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Seagate’s long-term performance and whether the stock can reach $1,000 in 2026 may keep investor attention high, but it is mostly sentiment-driven rather than a new fundamental catalyst. MSN

Commentary on Seagate’s long-term performance and whether the stock can reach $1,000 in 2026 may keep investor attention high, but it is mostly sentiment-driven rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech and AI stock strength, helped by a market rally and relief over Middle East developments, is also providing a favorable backdrop for STX. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here