Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 1,364 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Christopher Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, John Christopher Morris sold 574 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.66, for a total value of $471,632.84.

On Monday, May 4th, John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $87.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,018.80. 5,765,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $1,032.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $709.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.38.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after buying an additional 1,883,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3,872.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 967,528 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $378,985,000 after buying an additional 943,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $831.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted Seagate’s price target to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling confidence that HDD pricing and demand are strengthening. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted Seagate’s price target to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling confidence that HDD pricing and demand are strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Seagate and Western Digital should benefit from improving HDD demand, which supports the idea that storage supply is tightening just as AI-related data needs are rising. Article

Analysts said Seagate and Western Digital should benefit from improving HDD demand, which supports the idea that storage supply is tightening just as AI-related data needs are rising. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market notes highlighted Seagate as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with tighter memory and storage supply helping drive interest in STX alongside other memory names. Zacks

Multiple market notes highlighted Seagate as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with tighter memory and storage supply helping drive interest in STX alongside other memory names. Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s recent debt redemption removed about $150.7 million of exchangeable notes, improving the balance sheet and reducing leverage risk. Article

Seagate’s recent debt redemption removed about $150.7 million of exchangeable notes, improving the balance sheet and reducing leverage risk. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Seagate’s long-term performance and whether the stock can reach $1,000 in 2026 may keep investor attention high, but it is mostly sentiment-driven rather than a new fundamental catalyst. MSN

Commentary on Seagate’s long-term performance and whether the stock can reach $1,000 in 2026 may keep investor attention high, but it is mostly sentiment-driven rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech and AI stock strength, helped by a market rally and relief over Middle East developments, is also providing a favorable backdrop for STX. Article

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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