Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.100-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.
Seagate Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ STX traded down $69.69 on Tuesday, hitting $747.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,589,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,973. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $894.67 and a 200-day moving average of $615.89.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Melius Research began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Seagate Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.52.
Get Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology
In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s core investment case remains supported by strong demand for high-capacity nearline hard drives used in cloud and AI data centers. Rising exabyte shipments and momentum for its Mozaic platform could support revenue growth, margins and fiscal-year guidance. Can Increasing HDD Exabyte Shipments Bolster Seagate's Q4 Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley continues to express strong conviction in Seagate and Western Digital, arguing that the hard-disk-drive market has strengthened rather than weakened as AI infrastructure investment increases. Seagate, Western Digital Slide Again
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target ahead of the report, reflecting optimism about Seagate’s AI-driven storage opportunity and earnings potential. Wedbush Just Raised Its Price Target on Seagate Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are positioning for a substantial post-earnings move, signaling unusually high volatility around the fiscal fourth-quarter results and management’s forward guidance. Here's How Much Traders See Seagate Stock Moving After Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: The stock’s rally has moved well beyond what management’s prior guidance explicitly supported, raising the risk of profit-taking or a sell-the-news reaction unless results and the outlook materially exceed expectations. Seagate's Stock Rally Has Outrun Its Own Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Memory and storage shares are facing broad sector pressure, while concerns about tariffs affecting semiconductor trading partners are adding to caution ahead of earnings. Another Memory Massacre Is Inbound on Tuesday
- Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s warning for leveraged AI investors is reinforcing broader de-risking in AI infrastructure stocks, potentially increasing selling pressure in high-beta names such as STX. Jim Cramer Tells Leveraged AI Investors Sell It
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Seagate Technology
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Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.
Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.
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