Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.100-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX traded down $69.69 on Tuesday, hitting $747.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,589,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,973. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $894.67 and a 200-day moving average of $615.89.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Melius Research began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Seagate Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.52.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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