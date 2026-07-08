Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $615.00 to $775.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the data storage provider's stock. Susquehanna's target price suggests a potential downside of 6.36% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STX. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. China Renaissance raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $886.92.

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Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $827.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $863.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.15. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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