Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading 1.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a $625.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $425.00. Seagate Technology traded as high as $607.89 and last traded at $587.62. 3,151,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,059,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $579.88.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.13.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $431.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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