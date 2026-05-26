Sean Tresvant Sells 3,000 Shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) CEO Sean Tresvant sold 3,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $464,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $485,695.20. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.96. 798,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,772. The business's 50-day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.33 and a 1 year high of $169.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 20.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands's payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 15,536 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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