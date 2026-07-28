Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.15 million. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.94. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Seanergy Maritime's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 294,523 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 256,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,220 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 234,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,566 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,363 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,481 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHIP

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: SHIP is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company's operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company's core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

Further Reading

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