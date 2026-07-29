Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.93 and traded as high as C$23.31. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$23.27, with a volume of 491,087 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SES shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Secure Energy Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$24.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Secure Energy Services from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Secure Energy Services from a "neutral" rating to a "tender" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$23.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.93.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

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