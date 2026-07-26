SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

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Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $364,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,958.36. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $640,743.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,818,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,864,432.89. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,332 shares of company stock worth $6,278,583 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 40.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,296 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

Trending Headlines about SEI Investments

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Article Title

SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Article Title

Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Article Title

Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed no meaningful short position reported, so there is no clear bearish squeeze or short-selling signal driving the move. Article Title

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

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