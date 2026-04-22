SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%.

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SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. 1,480,448 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.94. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,988,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,224,247.04. The trade was a 28.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 7,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $590,249.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,875,783 shares in the company, valued at $544,974,560.58. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,447 shares of company stock worth $12,318,659. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

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