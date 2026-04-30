SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Insider Mark Andrew Warner Sells 4,000 Shares

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $364,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,958.36. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $326,960.00.

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SEI Investments Stock Up 0.0%

SEIC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $90.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 275,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,383. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.94. SEI Investments Company has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. SEI Investments's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,307 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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