SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Insider Sanjay Sharma Sells 25,000 Shares

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,589,389.48. The trade was a 38.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.05. 2,446,508 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,588. The business's fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.94. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,260,591 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,160,636 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $284,015,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,317 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $237,421,000 after acquiring an additional 109,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,917,370 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 308,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,052 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $158,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

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