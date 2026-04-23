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Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Sekisui House logo with Construction background
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Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.45 and traded as low as $21.0860. Sekisui House shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 46,411 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA upgraded Sekisui House to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKHSY

Sekisui House Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.51 billion. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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