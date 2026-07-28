Select Water Solutions (WTTR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $373.3290 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $344.63 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.98. Select Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Select Water Solutions's payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $1,557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 380,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,574.78. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,374.08. This trade represents a 14.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $3,925,971 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 136,324 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,699 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WTTR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Select Water Solutions from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Select Water Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Read Our Latest Report on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company's offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

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