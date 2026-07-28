SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Down 12.5% - Should You Sell?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.4840. Approximately 3,293,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,454,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Down 8.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 2.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms' tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient's own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company's lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

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