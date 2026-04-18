Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.6364.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.44 per share, for a total transaction of $93,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,440. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.95 per share, with a total value of $232,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,011.25. This trade represents a 28.49% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and have sold 7,539 shares worth $706,906. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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