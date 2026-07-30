Sempra Energy (SRE) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $3.1382 billion for the quarter. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 78.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.23.

Get Our Latest Report on SRE

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here