Semtech (SMTC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $283.4470 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Semtech Price Performance

SMTC stock opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. Semtech has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $149.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -300.89 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $105.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMTC

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $612,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $720,123.03. This represents a 45.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $392,312.82. This trade represents a 36.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,384 shares of company stock worth $3,000,140. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Semtech by 1,215.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Semtech by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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