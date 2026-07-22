Sen. Jerry Moran Acquires Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares

Senator Jerry Moran (Republican-Kansas) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOG. In a filing disclosed on July 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on June 23rd.

Senator Jerry Moran also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 6/23/2026.

on 6/23/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 5/27/2026.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $346.19 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.49 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $383.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,250 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google is reportedly building a custom AI server chip, “Frozen v2,” to run Gemini more efficiently and reduce compute costs, which could improve long-term margins and support cloud growth.

Google is reportedly building a custom AI server chip, “Frozen v2,” to run Gemini more efficiently and reduce compute costs, which could improve long-term margins and support cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet released new Gemini model variants, including cheaper and cybersecurity-focused versions, signaling continued AI product progress ahead of earnings.

Alphabet released new Gemini model variants, including cheaper and cybersecurity-focused versions, signaling continued AI product progress ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive into earnings, with expectations for strong revenue growth and continued strength in Search and Google Cloud.

Analysts remain broadly constructive into earnings, with expectations for strong revenue growth and continued strength in Search and Google Cloud. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a meaningful post-earnings move, suggesting the stock could react sharply to Wednesday’s results either way.

Options traders are pricing in a meaningful post-earnings move, suggesting the stock could react sharply to Wednesday’s results either way. Neutral Sentiment: Senator Jerry Moran disclosed a purchase of GOOG shares, a modest signal of insider confidence but not a major market-moving catalyst.

Senator Jerry Moran disclosed a purchase of GOOG shares, a modest signal of insider confidence but not a major market-moving catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about Alphabet’s large AI and data-center spending, and the delayed Gemini Pro launch is adding to questions about execution and AI payoff.

Investors remain concerned about Alphabet’s large AI and data-center spending, and the delayed Gemini Pro launch is adding to questions about execution and AI payoff. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing securities-fraud investigations create additional headline risk and may weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings.

About Senator Moran

Jerry Moran (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Kansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Moran (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Kansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Moran was first elected to the Senate in 2010. Moran served as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee from 2013 to 2015. During the 2014 midterm elections, the Republican Party gained a majority in the U.S. Senate after winning an additional nine net seats. He previously represented the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2011 and the Kansas State Senate from 1989 to 1997. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Moran is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Moran was born in 1954 in Great Bend, KS, but was raised in Plainville, KS. After graduating from Plainville High School, Moran went on to earn his B.S. at the University of Kansas in 1976, and his J.D. at Kansas University School of Law in 1981. Moran has also worked as a bank officer.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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