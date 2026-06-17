Sen. John Boozman Acquires Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Albemarle Corporation NYSE: ALB. In a filing disclosed on June 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Albemarle stock on May 15th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF NYSEARCA: XTWO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF NYSEARCA: XFIV on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF NYSEARCA: GIGB on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF NYSEARCA: GBIL on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF NYSEARCA: AGZ on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF NASDAQ: MBB on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF NYSEARCA: CMBS on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF NYSEARCA: TLH on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF NASDAQ: IEF on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF NYSEARCA: JMBS on 5/27/2026.

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Albemarle Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE ALB opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $180.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.97. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Albemarle's dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 16,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $3,011,721.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,078,990.68. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,171,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 84,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Albemarle from $210.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Albemarle from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas' U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman's academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company's bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world's foremost chemical producers.

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