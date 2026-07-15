Sen. John Boozman Purchases UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated NYSE: UNH. In a filing disclosed on July 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on June 4th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF NYSEARCA: PALL on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF BATS: IGV on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF NYSEARCA: CMBS on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF NASDAQ: MBB on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF NYSEARCA: AGZ on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF NYSEARCA: GBIL on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF NYSEARCA: GIGB on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF NYSEARCA: XFIV on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF NYSEARCA: XTWO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF NYSEARCA: TLH on 5/27/2026.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

UNH opened at $425.20 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $401.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $386.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $434.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from hold to strong-buy , adding to bullish momentum before earnings. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from to , adding to bullish momentum before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on UNH to $480 and kept a buy rating, while KeyCorp lifted its target to $475 with an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street expects more upside. Benzinga

Truist Financial raised its price target on UNH to and kept a rating, while KeyCorp lifted its target to with an rating, signaling Wall Street expects more upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning for a potentially strong quarterly report, with coverage noting UNH could make fresh highs if earnings and guidance show that cost controls and membership trends are stabilizing. Article

Investors are positioning for a potentially strong quarterly report, with coverage noting UNH could make fresh highs if earnings and guidance show that cost controls and membership trends are stabilizing. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews highlight UNH as a top stock to watch into Q2 results, but the main focus remains on whether management can offset pressure from membership declines and rising medical costs. Zacks article

Several previews highlight UNH as a top stock to watch into Q2 results, but the main focus remains on whether management can offset pressure from membership declines and rising medical costs. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth’s AI investment plans and broader healthcare/Medicare Advantage trends are supporting the long-term bull case, but these are more strategic themes than immediate catalysts. Article

UnitedHealth’s AI investment plans and broader healthcare/Medicare Advantage trends are supporting the long-term bull case, but these are more strategic themes than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some recent analysis points to risks around upcoming earnings, including concerns about membership declines and chart-based warning signals that could limit upside if results disappoint. Zacks article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $429.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,931,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,457,723,000 after buying an additional 824,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,215,660,000 after purchasing an additional 680,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,158,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas' U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman's academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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