Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

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A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 148.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,418 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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