Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,728 shares of company stock valued at $486,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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