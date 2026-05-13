Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. Sensata Technologies traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $47.3870, with a volume of 361713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.60.

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Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $280,345. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 155.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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