Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 260,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session's volume of 384,101 shares.The stock last traded at $116.35 and had previously closed at $119.98.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $46,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,602,177.71. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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