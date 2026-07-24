Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $117.44 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $46,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,602,177.71. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 181.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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