SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $881,282.61 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $881,282.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,894,397 shares in the company, valued at $28,813,778.37. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,296 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $836,521.60.

On Monday, June 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,118 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $615,326.14.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,960 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $343,674.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $3,549,092.48.

On Friday, May 1st, Tomer Weingarten sold 100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Tomer Weingarten sold 72,523 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $969,632.51.

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SentinelOne Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:S traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,081. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.67.

View Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $17,434,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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