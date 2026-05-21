SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.48.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 1,771,453 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.78.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, COO Barry L. Padgett sold 15,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $207,318.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 628,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,424,027.90. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 4,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $71,207.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 991,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,511,231.45. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,793. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in SentinelOne by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 700.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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